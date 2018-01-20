City to host water comprehensive plan open house Feb. 6

Residents are invited to attend an open house event in early February covering the city’s Water System Comprehensive Plan.

The event takes place from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. SW, Ste. 220.

Addressing every aspect of operation, planning and management of the city’s water system, the plan is updated every six years in accordance with state guidelines. Residents and water system customers will have an opportunity to give their opinion and review plan documents.

Part of this planning effort is the reviewing the Water Use Efficiency Plan which defines both the goals and implementation of the city’s water conservation efforts. At a minimum, the city must establish one goal through a public process designed to help our customers use water efficiently.

Additional information can be found via the city’s website at: https://wa-mountlaketerrace.civicplus.com/1935/ or by visiting the Washington State Department of Health’s Water Use Efficiency webpage at: www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/DrinkingWater/WaterSystemDesignandPlanning/WaterUseEfficiency.

For more information on the Water System Comprehensive Plan open house, please contact Public Works Operations Manager Peter Dressel, pdressel@ci.mlt.wa.us or 425-744-6276.