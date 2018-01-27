City to host ‘transitional zone’ open house on Thursday, Feb. 1

An open house on the transitional zone will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 6-7 p.m. at Interim City Hall, 6100 – 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220 in Mountlake Terrace.

The purpose is to share what has occurred to date and seek further input from the community. According to a release from the city, there will be display boards, a short presentation including visuals of building height and lot coverage, proposed design standards and an opportunity to ask questions.

“Transitional Uses” refers to townhome and parking lot development that is currently permitted in a narrow band of lots abutting the Town Center zoning district. The purpose of the transitional uses area is to provide a buffer between the more intense development permitted in the Town Center district and the surrounding single-family residences.

Due to a lack of clear standards for townhomes in the transitional uses area, efforts have been underway since fall 2017, to craft clear regulations and standards for such development. A draft code has been prepared for consideration. A community forum was held Dec. 14, 2017 with strong community attendance and participation.

More information is available at: http://www.cityofmlt.com/1930/RS-4800-Transitional-Code-Update.