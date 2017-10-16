City to host informational meetings this month to talk about Prop 1

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting informational meetings this month so residents can learn more about Proposition 1, a 30-year bond measure for $12.5 million to construct a new City Hall and expand the city’s police station.

City Manager Scott Hugill and Police Chief Greg Wilson are expected to attend and answer questions during the events, which are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 16 at City Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220 from 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. from 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Ballinger Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Drive, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 at Cedar Way Elementary, 22222 39th Ave. W., from 6-7:30 p.m.

In addition, Hugill will conduct a live chat online for those who cannot attend an informational meeting. That chat will be on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 8-9 p.m. For more information about the chat, click here to view the Facebook event page.

For more about Prop 1, watch an informational video at this link.