City Hall Community Meeting set for March 28, details to be discussed Thursday

The first of four large community meetings to discuss the new City Hall is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28.

Smaller neighborhood meetings have already begun — however, the larger community meetings will be more formal. The architect will also be on-hand during the community meetings to discuss details with attendees.

During the regular City Hall Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday, March 23, committee members will finalize the discussion points to be presented at the Tuesday, March 28 community meeting. There will also be a chance for public comment during Thursday’s meeting.

Tuesday’s community meeting will be at the Ballinger Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Those who are unable to come to either meeting but wish to give feedback may do so using the comment form available at this link.