City Hall Advisory Committee trims City Hall plan by $1.2 million

The Mountlake Terrace City Hall project is starting to change its shape.

During its last meeting on Thursday, May 4, the City Hall Advisory Committee made a few major changes to try to bring down the total cost of the project by a little more than $1.2 million.

First, the development of a community plaza area will not be included in the City Hall plan, saving approximately $30 per square foot. Second, a 552-square-foot meeting room was removed from the plan. Third, the 3,100-square-foot expansion and further renovations to the city’s Police Department will be converted to a second, separate proposition that can only take effect if it passes and if the City Hall proposition passes.

With these changes, the total cost of the City Hall project has dropped to $11.6 million.

Community members will be able to give their feedback on these changes during a community meeting on Wednesday, May 10 at Cedar Way Elementary School, 22222 39th Ave. W. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

During the meeting, community members will also be able to review three updated designs for City Hall, altered after the last community meeting on April 20. The three options to be presented on Wednesday can be viewed in full detail at this link.

Some highlights of the three options: Option D has a single entry point to parking on 58th Avenue West, with all traffic inside the lot moving in one direction. It has a three-story City Hall building. Police Department staff would have its own dedicated entrance off of 232nd Street Southwest.

Option E has two entrances to the parking lot, one off of 232nd Street Southwest and one off of 58th Avenue West. Police Department access is connected to the public access on 232nd Street Southwest. City Hall has a slightly larger footprint in this option because it is a two-story building.

Option F has two entrances to the parking lot, both off of 58th Avenue West. This allows the Police Department to have its own dedicated entrance off of 232nd Street Southwest. City Hall is three-stories tall again. A possible expansion of the Police Department, if passed, would connect the two buildings.

Each option has several of its own elements, which the City Hall Advisory Committee hopes to receive feedback on during Wednesday’s meeting.

“These could be Mr. Potato Head, so people can pick their favorites from each plan,” Committee Member Maggie Hyneman said.

Other committee members were glad to see several of the concerns raised by the public during the last community meeting addressed in these revisions, such as police safety and parking lot traffic flow.

“I like what’s come out of this based on the feedback from the public,” Committee Chair Linda Rogers said.

To give feedback on the project online, click here.