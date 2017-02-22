City Hall Advisory Committee to meet at Police Department on Thursday

The City Hall Advisory Committee will be meeting at a different location for this Thursday’s meeting — at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

The Police Department, located at 5906 232nd St. S.W., currently has some space needs that could possibly be met by the new City Hall if the Advisory Committee determines that is the best way to give the Police Department their needed space. During the meeting on Thursday, the Committee will tour the current Police Department.

Following that tour, the Committee will discuss the project timeline and ideas for community outreach. During the last meeting, several committee members voiced a preference to begin meeting with community members as soon as possible.

Public comment will be taken after that. Each community member wishing to speak will be limited to three minutes.

Emails to CityHall2017@ci.mlt.wa.us will also be accepted at any time. Those emails will go to the entire committee and may be discussed at future meetings. If your email is bounced back, call Virginia Olson at 425-744-6206. If she does not answer, leave a message letting her know your email address and that your email was bounced back.