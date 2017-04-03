City Hall Advisory Committee to discuss costs, space needs of new City Hall

Some of the numbers related to the new Mountlake Terrace City Hall that community members have been waiting for will be discussed during the City Hall Advisory Committee’s meeting on Thursday, April 6.

After discussing general feedback the committee has received from the community, discussions regarding space planning, as well as hard and soft costs for the project are expected.

The meeting on Thursday, April 6 begins at 6:30 p.m. at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220.

For more information about the City Hall Advisory Committee, click here.