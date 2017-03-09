City Hall Advisory Committee to discuss community outreach on Thursday, March 9

The City Hall Advisory Committee is slated to meet again on Thursday, March 9.

During that meeting, the committee will discuss plans for neighborhood meetings and other community outreach.

The only other item on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting is public comment. Members of the public may give their input to the project during this period. Comments may not exceed three minutes per person.

The meeting on March 9 begins at 6:30 p.m., inside the City Council chambers at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220.

To view the full agenda, click here.