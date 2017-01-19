City Hall Advisory Committee to be briefed on history of project, begin reviewing architects

The Mountlake Terrace City Hall Advisory Committee will hold its second meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19.

During the meeting, the committee will receive a presentation on the project’s history. Then, they will have a chance to ask questions.

Then, the committee will discuss the scoring process of Submittals of Qualifications for architects, which were submitted over about the past month and has closed. The committee will receive a copy of the submissions to score before adjourning.

The meeting is open to the public, though there is not a section on the agenda for public comment. The meeting on Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. inside Interim City Hall, 6100 219th Street Southwest, Ste. 220.

