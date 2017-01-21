City Hall Advisory Committee now reviewing architect qualifications

The Mountlake Terrace City Hall Advisory Committee has a bit of homework to do before the middle of next week. During its meeting on Thursday night, city employees gave each committee member a packet of 13 Submittals of Qualifications from architects applying to work on the project.

Committee members need to have the packets scored and returned to the city by Wednesday, Jan. 25. The city will use those scores to determine which companies get interviewed. The number of interviews will depend on how scoring goes, according to City Manager Scott Hugill.

“If there are five architects in the ‘top three,’ for example, we may interview those five companies,” he said.

Each committee member received a score sheet, with classifiers for scoring such as budget and timeline. Each classifier has a maximum number of points.

Before the Submittals of Qualifications were distributed, committee members were briefed on the history of the City Hall project and some basic statistics of how the city works.

The city owns several buildings, including the library, recreation pavilion, as well as the fire and police stations. The city also owns an operations facility, which houses parks, public works and the Snocom 911 dispatch center.

Interim City Hall is the only building being rented by the city. Currently, 33 employees are based out of the Interim City Hall, a building that takes up approximately 16,000 square feet when elevators and stairwells are included. Rent for 2017 totals $472,000. The current lease expires in 2019.

While the committee will go over the city’s space needs in more depth at future meetings, it was mentioned that the city is in need of larger conference rooms and possibly a larger front counter than what exists now.

“Almost every day, someone is meeting in here (council chambers) and even this table is too small,” City Spokeswoman Virginia Olson said.

City employees have also received comment sheets to provide their thoughts on their space needs for the new City Hall.

The committee also agreed to accept public comments during their regular meetings. Those comments will be an agenda item near the end of the meeting, and will be an opportunity for the public to give their feedback and ideas for the new City Hall, though those comments may not be discussed by the committee until a future meeting.

Residents are encouraged to give their feedback on the project at any time by emailing CityHall2017@ci.mlt.wa.us. Those emails will be sent to the entire committee.

The City Hall Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet next on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. inside Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 200.

–By Natalie Covate