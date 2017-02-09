City Hall Advisory Board to begin space needs discussion Thursday

It’s time for the City Hall Advisory Board to start figuring out what Mountlake Terrace needs in a new City Hall.

The first step is to review space needs for the city. That is the second item of discussion for Thursday’s meeting at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 200. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

After reviewing the space needs handout, the board will tour Interim City Hall to help the group get an idea of what the city currently has, and what it needs in a new space.

Also during Thursday’s meeting, the group will discuss community outreach ideas and be updated on the architect selection process.

Public comments on the project will be accepted during the meeting as well. Those comments must be limited to three minutes per person.