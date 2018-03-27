City Council to review contract for Civic Campus project during March 29 work/study session

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is set during its Thursday, March 29 work/study session to review a proposed contract with ARC Architects for design of the Civic Campus project.

The council is also scheduled to review a resolution for appointing members to the Town Center Task Force.

Other items on council agenda include:

Review of 2017 Transportation Benefit District Annual Report. Review of Low Impact Development (LID) Ordinance Updates Discussion on Chinook Salmon Conservation Plan (WRIA 8) Review of wireless telecommunications updates including small cell wireless regulations Review of the 2018 Tour de Terrace Agreement



The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.