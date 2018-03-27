City Council to review contract for Civic Campus project during March 29 work/study session

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is set during its Thursday, March 29 work/study session to review a proposed contract with ARC Architects for design of the Civic Campus project.

The council is also scheduled to review a resolution for appointing members to the Town Center Task Force.

Other items on council agenda include:

    • Review of 2017 Transportation Benefit District Annual Report.
    • Review of Low Impact Development (LID) Ordinance Updates
    • Discussion on Chinook Salmon Conservation Plan (WRIA 8)
    • Review of wireless telecommunications updates including small cell wireless regulations
    • Review of the 2018 Tour de Terrace Agreement

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.

