City Council to review comprehensive plan amendments at Thursday meeting

The Mountlake City Council’s next work/study session is scheduled for Thursday, April 13 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers.

Here’s what is on the agenda:

– Review of Comprehensive Plan Amendments

– Review of a professional services agreement with Gray and Osborne Inc. for the city’s

Sewer and Stormwater Comprehensive Plans.

– 2016 year end (fourth quarter) financial report and performance measures

– Discussion on two-year extension of agreement with Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant.

City Hall is located at 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. You can see the complete agenda here.