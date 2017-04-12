City Council to review comprehensive plan amendments at Thursday meeting

The Mountlake City Council’s next work/study session is scheduled for Thursday, April 13 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers.
Here’s what is on the agenda:
– Review of Comprehensive Plan Amendments
– Review of a professional services agreement with Gray and Osborne Inc. for the city’s
Sewer and Stormwater Comprehensive Plans.
– 2016 year end (fourth quarter) financial report and performance measures
– Discussion on two-year extension of agreement with Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant.
City Hall is located at 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. You can see the complete agenda here.