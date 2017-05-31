City Council to review Comp Plan amendments at Thursday work/study session

The agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session this Thursday, June 1 includes the following items:

– Introduction of Snohomish Health District Interim Administrator Jeff Ketchel

– A review of a switch vault agreement with Snohomish County PUD to allow the Main Street Reconstruction Project to move forward.

– A review Comprehensive Plan amendments.

– A review of a resolution regarding property acquisition administrative settlement agreements for phase I of the Main Street Revitalization Project.

– A discussion of the city manager performance review process.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.