City Council to review Civic Campus design contract at March 15 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Thursday, March 15 work/study session is set to review the contract for design of the Civic Campus project and also review applicants to the Town Center Task Force.
In addition, councilmembers will receive a report on 2017 development activities and review a program proposed to place
roadside memorial signs in remembrance of persons killed while travelling on Mountlake Terrace roadways.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. You can see the complete agenda here.