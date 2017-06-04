City Council to hear City Hall project recommendation at June 5 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Hall Advisory Committee will present its recommendation to MLT City Council during the council’s regular meeting that begins at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5. Prior to the meeting, the advisory committee will host an open house from 6-7 p.m. at Interim City Hall to show how the City Hall Project developed from beginning to end.

At its May 18 meeting, the City Hall Advisory Committee presented the latest “base model” City Hall with reductions that lowered the initial cost estimate by about 10 percent. The current cost estimate of a stand-alone City Hall with 19,210 square feet is not to exceed $11.6 million.

Also on the June 5 council agenda:

– Approval of PUD Switch Vault Agreement

– Adoption of resolution giving city manager authority to sign property acquisition administrative settlement agreements for phase I of Main Street Revitalization Project.

– Approval of agreement with Snohomish County for Matt Hirvela Bicentennial Park Grant

– A discussion regarding the introduction of a franchise agreement with MCI, a subsidiary of Verizon, to run fiber optic conduit along the public right-of-way in Mountlake Terrace.

The meeting will be in interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.