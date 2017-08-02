City Council Thursday to review resolution supporting Proposition 1

Among the items the Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review during its Thursday, Aug. 4 work/study session is a resolution supporting City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 for a new civic campus, which will appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

If approved by voters, the proposition would authorize the city to issue bonds to build a new city hall and police station expansion, at a cost of $12.5 million.

The council is also scheduled to review:

– The 2017 Second Quarter Police Department Report

– A PUD interlocal agreement for undergrounding of utilities on Main Street

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor, Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete agenda here.