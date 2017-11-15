City Council Thursday to review Comp Plan amendments, 48th Avenue West subdivision

A review of a proposed 27-townhome subdivision on 48th Avenue West and amendments to the city’s Comprehensive Plan are among the agenda items before the Mountlake Terrace City Council during its work/study session this Thursday, Nov. 16.

The subdivision proposal in question — known as Terrace at Park West — would involve 27 townhomes on a 1.337-acre parcel at 21303 48th Ave. W. The site is accessed via an easement through the adjacent Axis Condominiums property, which abuts 48th Avenue West. According to the council agenda, the project is located in the Medium Density Multi Household (RMM) zone. Townhomes are an allowed multi-family use in the RMM zone.

Among the Comprehensive Plan amendments under consideration:

– Amend the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map to designate certain publicly owned

properties as Parks and Open Space, protecting those properties for their intended purpose.

– Amend the Town Center Subarea Plan and Land Use Element to facilitate

development.

– Amend the Land Use (LU) Element “Goals and Policies” and “Actions to Take”

consistent with existing and changed conditions and any amendments to

the Town Center, to ensure the Goals and Policies would support development opportunities.

– Amend the Recreation, Parks and OpenSpace (RPOS) Element to provide for

special use park and financial Goals and Policies.

– Review the Economic Vitality (EV) Element “Actions to Take” timeline.

In other business, the council is also scheduled to review the city’s 2018 revenue sources and a property tax levy ordinance.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor, Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete agenda here.