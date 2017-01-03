City Council set to elect mayor pro tem, approve light rail consultant Wednesday

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will meet Wednesday, Jan. 4 (postponed from its regular Monday meeting date due to the New Year’s Day observed holiday) to handle a variety of housekeeping matters that accompany the new year.

Among them, the council will elect a mayor pro tem for 2017 and appoint council liaisons and representatives for intergovernmental agency boards and commissions. It will also appoint a 2017 Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

In addition, the council is also scheduled to approve as part of its consent agenda a professional services agreement with Otak for consulting services related to the Mountlake Terrace Link Extension light rail project. The consultant will work with the city on issues related to project design and construction, with all expenses reimbursed by Sound Transit.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall,

6100 219th St. S.W., second floor. You can see the complete agenda here.