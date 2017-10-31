City Council to review SNOCOM-SNOPAC consolidation proposal Thursday

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Nov. 2 work/study session will review the proposed interlocal agreement for consolidation of the region’s two 9-1-1 emergency call centers, SNOCOM and SNOPAC.

The council is also scheduled to review city departments’ performance measures for January-June 2017 and receive city council training from the city attorney.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S..W, 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.