City council to review recreation and park program fees at Thursday meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review during its Thursday work/study session proposed fee adjustments for city recreation and parks programs during 2018-2022. The recommended adjustments were reviewed by the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission at their regular meeting in September.

Also on the council agenda:

– A presentation on the LCLIP (Landscape Conservation and Local Infrastructure Program) Program, which combines a real estate tool called Transfer of Development Rights with a public financing opportunity for cities.

– An update on the city’s Recreation Management Software (DASH).

– Review of a proposed fee simple unit lot subdivision for Park Lane Townhomes, an 18-unit townhome project at 21216 52nd Ave. W.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.