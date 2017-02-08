City Council recognizes county councilmember for help securing Ballinger Park funding

The Mountlake Terrace City Council honored Snohomish County Councilmember Terry Ryan on Monday night for his assistance in obtaining $100,000 of funding for Ballinger Park.

The funds, which are provided in the 2017 Snohomish County Capital Improvement Program budget, can be applied toward dock, pedestrian and infrastructure improvements at Lake Ballinger.

“I enjoy coming to Mountlake Terrace. The sense of community here is wonderful,” said Ryan.

“This check for $100,000 will help implement the Ballinger Park Master Plan that we adopted in late 2015,” said Virginia Olson, Community Relations Director for the City of Mountlake Terrace. “It will get the ball rolling.”