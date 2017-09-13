City Council to receive update on call center merger plan, review Main Street design

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Sept. 14 work/study session will receive an update on the proposed consolidation of emergency call centers SNOCOM/SNOPAC.

SNOCOM Executive Director Terry Peterson will provide a report on next steps in the proposal to merge the two emergency dispatch centers that serve Snohomish County. Proponents say the move would save money and also solve a potential public safety issue related to call transfers between the two.

The council is also scheduled to:

– Review the final design renderings of the Main Street project.

– Discuss questions for a community satisfaction survey.

– Review an interlocal agreement that assigns the city’s contract with Fire District 1 to the newly created South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue (RFA), which was approved by Lynnwood and unincorporated Snohomish County voters in August.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.