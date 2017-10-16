City Council OKs townhome subdivision plan, parking restriction on 64th West

The Mountlake Terrace City Council Monday night unanimously approved a preliminary plan for a proposed fee simple unit lot subdivision for Park Lane Townhomes, an 18-unit townhome project at 21216 52nd Ave. W.

The council also unanimously approved an ordinance to restrict parking to the west side 64th Avenue West between 236th Street Southwest and 234th Street Southwest. With increased parking demand in the area, the change will ensure that passenger and emergency vehicles can travel safely along roadway, said city traffic engineer Jesse Birchman.

City crews will install signs to alert drivers to the parking restriction, he said.

The council reviewed the townhome subdivision proposal during its Oct. 12 work/study session, and the plan was also reviewed by the city’s planning commission, which recommended approving it.

A fee simple unit lot subdivision refers to having individual ownership — particularly of townhomes — that allows each unit to be owned by a resident of the home in question. Fee simple lots can be located in any residential zone.

The approximately one-acre site is located just south of the 7-11 on 212th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West.

The proposal includes four buildings, each with three to seven different townhomes, and a driveway that would access the center of the development coming off 52nd. Each unit would have tandem parking for two vehicles in the garage plus space for bicycle storage and three guest parking spaces.

The preliminary proposal was approved with the following recommended conditions to be met as part of the final plan:

– Consistency with conceptual design and city codes and standards

– Address off-site impacts (critical areas, construction easements, restoration)

– Paving materials for pedestrian circulation to be approved by city

– Demonstrate garage, bike and electric vehicle provisions are adequate

– Submit construction drawings (civil and landscaping) to address issues

The council’s approval means the preliminary plat can proceed, so that improvements can be made prior to the time a final plat comes back for approval.

In addition, the council approved as part of its consent agenda Monday night proposed fee adjustments for city Recreation and Parks programs during 2018-2022. You can read more about that issue in our Oct. 12 council work/study session report here.

Finally, the council heard a report from Robin Fenn, the new superintendent of the Verdant Health Commission, who described the commission’s programs focused on enhancing the health and well-being of South Snohomish County residents. These include many free or low-cost education and prevention classes taking place at the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood, she said.

Fenn asked councilmembers for their ideas on ways that Verdant can partner with Mountlake Terrace, and councilmembers offered a range of ideas, including assistance with homelessness and mental health issues, as well as sidewalks, trails and public spaces, and pool and recreation services.

— By Teresa Wippel