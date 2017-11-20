MLT City Council OKs 1 percent increase in property, EMS taxes

Following three public hearings, the Mountlake Terrace City Council on Monday night unanimously approved a 1 percent increases in both the 2018 property tax and the emergency medical services (EMS) levy, as well as a proposed 27-townhome subdivision on 48th Avenue West.

There was no public testimony on any of the issues prior to the council’s votes.

In approving the property tax levy, the council also agreed to use $400,000 in banked capacity from last year’s property tax revenues. That money will be used to fund design work in 2018 for the $12.5 million Civic Campus project that was just approved by voters.

For Civic Campus design, the city will follow a process similar to the one that was followed in developing the bond proposal. The architect, still to be selected, will work with the community to determine preferences for various aspects of the building design. “So we’ll have these checkpoints along the way so the community is fully involved,” Hugill said.

The approved subdivision — known as Terrace at Park West — involves 27 townhomes on a 1.337-acre parcel at 21303 48th Ave. W. The proposal was reviewed by the city planning commission, which recommended that the council approve it.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from Snohomish Health District Administrator Jeff Ketchel, who described the work that the health district is doing to address the county’s opioid addiction crisis.

Opened a public hearing on a 2017-2018 Mid-Biennial Budget Modification Ordinance, then voted to continue it until the next business meeting to allow for inclusion of additional data.

Approved a resolution that amends the city’s public records policy to ensure it complies with recently passed state Legislation. While the fees that the city currently charges for public records are consistent with state law and won’t change, the law does add new reporting requirements that will require additional staff time, City Manager Scott Hugill said.