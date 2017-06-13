City Council June 15 to start review of City Hall advisory committee recommendations

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, June 15 work/study session is scheduled to begin discussing the City Hall Advisory Committee’s recommendations for a new city hall proposal that could be placed before voters in November 2017.

After months of study, the advisory committee presented its recommendation for a “base model” City Hall totaling 19,210 square feet at a cost of $11.6 million, plus a 30-year, tax-exempt municipal bond measure.

Other advisory committee recommendations included a separate measure on the February 2018 ballot for a 3,102-square-foot police department remodel at a cost of just under $1.8 million, if the City Hall measure passes in November. The committee had recommended the city find other funding for the police station remodel, plus a public gathering space on the corner of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West to phase in at a later date.

The June 15 meeting will be the first of four meetings scheduled over the next three weeks to review the issue — other dates are June 19, 29 and July 3. (The July date may change due to the second annul Third of July community fireworks celebration.)

Also on the agenda for the council’s June 15 work/study session:

– Review of a three-year extension of an interlocal agreement with the Edmonds School District for community use of the Mountlake Terrace High School multi-use fields.

– Review of transit way agreement with Sound Transit.

– Review of building and fire code update ordinances.

– Review of City Council subcommittee recommendation for board and commission member appointments.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.