City Council to hold public hearing Monday on Transportation Improvement Program

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a public hearing during its Monday, July 17 business meeting on updates to the city’s Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program

(TIP). The city is required by law to update this program annually and file a copy of the adopted program with the Washington State Department of Transportation. This program is formally adopted yearly by ordinance.

The proposed TIP will cover the years 2018-2023, and provides for pavement preservation, sidewalks and sidewalk ramp construction, traffic signal equipment upgrades, bicycle route development and an intersection improvement. It also includes signal construction projects together with completion of the Main Street Revitalization project.

You can see the complete list of projects at the agenda link here.

The council will also review first quarter financial report and performance measures.

As part of its consent agenda, the council is scheduled to approve the following:

– An agreement establishing Snohomish County Interagency Child Abduction Response Team.

– A City Council Subcommittee Recommendation to appoint Ruchi Aggarwal as an interim Recreation & Parks Advisory Commissioner.

– A Verdant Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL) grant agreement.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor

Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete agenda here.