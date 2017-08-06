City Council to hold public hearing Monday on resolution supporting Proposition 1

The public is invited to share their thoughts at the Monday, Aug. 7 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting regarding a proposed resolution supporting the city’s Proposition No. 1 for a new civic campus, which will appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

If approved by voters, the proposition would authorize the city to issue bonds to build a new city hall and police station expansion, at a cost of $12.5 million.

Washington law requires the city council to hold a public hearing before adopting an official position on a ballot measure. Citizens are invited to speak in support of, or opposition to, Proposition 1 before the council makes its decision.

The council is also scheduled to consider approval of the following:

– A PUD interlocal agreement for undergrounding of utilities on Main Street.

– A contract with Dash Platform for recreation management software services.

– A one-year extension of an interlocal agreement with the Edmonds School District for the city’s use of Terrace Park Elementary and the school district’s use of the Recreation Pavilion pool and racquetball courts.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor, Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete agenda here.