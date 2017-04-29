City Council to hear update on City Hall project at Monday meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, May 1 business meeting is scheduled to hear an update on the City Hall project and also approve an interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for a $100,000 Ballinger Park grant.

The council also is set to:

– Recognize two Eagle Scout candidates, Peter Barns and Zachary Bush

– Approve an amended Tour de Terrace Agreement to allow extra duty police officers from other jurisdictions.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.