City Council to hear department presentations, review financial policies during Oct. 2 meeting

An introduction of Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center Director Marlene Maier, presentations from various city departments, and a review of financial policies are among the agenda items for the Monday, Oct. 2 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting.

Agenda items include:

– Approval of a professional services agreement for janitorial services for the Mountlake Terrace Public Works and Police Station facilities and the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Facility

– Review of city departments performance measures for January-June 2017

– Presentation from Community and Economic Development

– Presentation from Public Works/Engineering Services and Fleet Management

– Presentation from Recreation, Parks, and Property Management

You can see the complete agenda here. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor.