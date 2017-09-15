City celebrates exceptional properties during 2017 Evergreen Awards ceremony

The City of Mountlake Terrace honored exceptional property owners on Wednesday during the annual Evergreen Awards Ceremony.
The Evergreen Awards began in 2009 and were inspired by Everett’s Monte Cristo Awards, recognizing well-kept properties in town and the owners that maintain them. Residents of Mountlake Terrace can nominate properties for these awards through the steps listed on the city’s website.
This year, 25 property owners from within six Mountlake Terrace neighborhoods were honored. All properties are well-kept and tidy. Some have creative additions, like sculptures, lights and paved pathways. Others have a variety of seasonal flowers, adding pops of color around the property.
City spokeswoman Virginia Olson described one property as “an example of pride in ownership and how to create a little bit of heaven in your own backyard,” which describes the spirit of the Evergreen Awards.
Several property owners told Olson that they love living in Mountlake Terrace because of the small-community feel and the kindness of their neighbors.
“It’s a common theme,” Olson said.
Awards are given in five categories: Best Maintained Residence, Best Maintained Business, Best Maintained Multifamily Property, Transformation Award and Sustainability Award. The city’s neighborhoods are: Melody Hill, Cascade View, Town Center, Cedar Terrace, Lake Ballinger and Gateway.
The full list of 2017’s winners is below.
Cedar Terrace Neighborhood
Dan and Jackie Henry
Bernie and Beverly Koops
Scott and Jennifer Matsuda
Gateway Neighborhood
Doug and Gail Cuttrell
Jerry and Pat Hillis
Landsverk Quality Homes — Mallory Building
AXIS Pharmacy Northwest
Lake Ballinger Neighborhood
Mike and Debbie Cramer
Michael Delury and Roy Vermillion
MLT Community Senior Center
Amber McAlpin and Jakob Vetter
Melody Hill Neighborhood
Mira Miteva and Ivo Jeliazkov
Arnie and Vicki Meldahl
Three Holy Hierarchs Church
HomeStreet Bank
Pacific Power Batteries
Cascade View Neighborhood
Joe and Jessie Sullivan
Leland and Esmenia “Ming” Schmidt
Jarnail and Paramjit Kaller
Sonata Homes LP — Atworth Commons
Town Center Neighborhood
Kris Lundborg
Erik and Danielle Wallgren
Sonny and Dori Ayala
Chip Tilley, Windermere, with Armada Design and Build
Anh Huynh and Thuan Nguyen
–Story and photos by Natalie Covate