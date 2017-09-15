City celebrates exceptional properties during 2017 Evergreen Awards ceremony

1 of 6

The City of Mountlake Terrace honored exceptional property owners on Wednesday during the annual Evergreen Awards Ceremony.

The Evergreen Awards began in 2009 and were inspired by Everett’s Monte Cristo Awards, recognizing well-kept properties in town and the owners that maintain them. Residents of Mountlake Terrace can nominate properties for these awards through the steps listed on the city’s website.

This year, 25 property owners from within six Mountlake Terrace neighborhoods were honored. All properties are well-kept and tidy. Some have creative additions, like sculptures, lights and paved pathways. Others have a variety of seasonal flowers, adding pops of color around the property.

City spokeswoman Virginia Olson described one property as “an example of pride in ownership and how to create a little bit of heaven in your own backyard,” which describes the spirit of the Evergreen Awards.

Several property owners told Olson that they love living in Mountlake Terrace because of the small-community feel and the kindness of their neighbors.

“It’s a common theme,” Olson said.

Awards are given in five categories: Best Maintained Residence, Best Maintained Business, Best Maintained Multifamily Property, Transformation Award and Sustainability Award. The city’s neighborhoods are: Melody Hill, Cascade View, Town Center, Cedar Terrace, Lake Ballinger and Gateway.

The full list of 2017’s winners is below.

Cedar Terrace Neighborhood

Dan and Jackie Henry

Bernie and Beverly Koops

Scott and Jennifer Matsuda

Gateway Neighborhood

Doug and Gail Cuttrell

Jerry and Pat Hillis

Landsverk Quality Homes — Mallory Building

AXIS Pharmacy Northwest

Lake Ballinger Neighborhood

Mike and Debbie Cramer

Michael Delury and Roy Vermillion

MLT Community Senior Center

Amber McAlpin and Jakob Vetter

Melody Hill Neighborhood

Mira Miteva and Ivo Jeliazkov

Arnie and Vicki Meldahl

Three Holy Hierarchs Church

HomeStreet Bank

Pacific Power Batteries

Cascade View Neighborhood

Joe and Jessie Sullivan

Leland and Esmenia “Ming” Schmidt

Jarnail and Paramjit Kaller

Sonata Homes LP — Atworth Commons

Town Center Neighborhood

Kris Lundborg

Erik and Danielle Wallgren

Sonny and Dori Ayala

Chip Tilley, Windermere, with Armada Design and Build

Anh Huynh and Thuan Nguyen

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate