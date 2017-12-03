Cinebarre hosting Holiday Classics series on Saturdays through Dec. 23

The Cinebarre Mountlake 8 is offering a little holiday spirit for movie lovers as the theater complex is offering a different Christmas classic on Saturdays at noon through Dec. 23.

The Regal Holiday Classics series continues on Saturday, Dec. 9, with a showing of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation; on Dec. 16 Elf will be shown, and the series will conclude on Dec. 23 with Gremlins.

Moviegoers who are members of the Regal Cinemas Crown Club program will be admitted for $5, which include a medium popcorn and soda combo. Free membership into the program will also be available at the box office.

For more information about the Regal Holiday Classics, click https://www.regmovies.com/promotions/holiday-classics-series?utm_medium=social+network&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=national+page&utm_term=Holiday+Movie+Fest.

The Cinebarre Mountlake 8, located at 6009 244th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace, is a 21-and-over establishment.

Remaining Regal Holiday Classics schedule (Cinebarre Mountlake 8)

Saturday, Dec. 9 — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 12 noon

Saturday, Dec. 16 — Elf, 12 noon

Saturday, Dec. 23 — Gremlins, 12 noon

–By Doug Petrowski