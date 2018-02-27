Christopher Keuss, former Port of Edmonds executive director

Christopher Keuss passed away peacefully February 24, 2018 at his Edmonds home surrounded by family. Chris was born on September 3, 1947 in Seattle.

He graduated Roosevelt High School in Seattle and then attended Willamette University earning a BA degree. He earned his Master’s degree in Public Administration from PLU. He was a Navy Veteran and had a long fulfilling career path in management and administration positions resulting in becoming the Executive Director of the Port of the Edmonds where he retired in 2009.

Predeceased by his two parents, he is survived by wife Judy of 42 years, two stepchildren, five grandchildren, two brothers, one sister and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Chris enjoyed family gatherings, sports, giving back to the community and church.

His memorial service will be held Saturday, March 3 at New Life/Lynnwood Free Methodist Church 6519 188th St. S.W. Lynnwood, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Life Church in Lynnwood or Swedish Cancer Institute at Edmonds.