Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services in Mountlake Terrace, Brier

With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this year, a number of local churches are adding to their weekend services schedule for the holiday. Here are the Mountlake Terrace and Brier churches holding special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services.

Brookside Church, 22730 Brier Rd. — Saturday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 24, 8 p.m.

Bethesda Lutheran Church, 23406 56th Ave. W. — Sunday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m.

Creekside Church, 7011 226th Pl. S.W. — Sunday, Dec. 24, 9 p.m.

Terrace View Presbyterian Church, 4700 228th St. S.W. — Sunday, Dec. 24, 10 p.m.

St. Pius X Catholic Church, 22301 59th Ave. W. — Monday, Dec. 25, 8 a.m. (Christmas Mass)

St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox, 21236 Poplar Way — Monday, Dec. 25, 8:15 a.m. (Festal Orthros for Nativity)

–By Doug Petrowski