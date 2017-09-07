Wind direction could mean improving air quality, showers this weekend

The National Weather Service reports a chance for rain to return to Puget Sound early this weekend — though residents shouldn’t expect much.

Models published by the NWS on Twitter on Wednesday show about a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain.

In addition, the wind direction on Thursday night may help improve air quality across western Washington. Conditions improved Thursday and are expected to continue improving Friday.

Our online news partner The Seattle Times spoke to a meteorologist about the air conditions.

“It’s a very gradual process right now,” National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy told the Times. “We do see conditions improving, but it’s taking some time.”

