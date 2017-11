Time “fell back” on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 5. Clocks should be set for one hour earlier starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The end of daylight saving time also means a reminder to check your smoke alarms and disaster kit. Replace old batteries in the smoke alarms and trade out food in your disaster kit that will expire in the next six months.

Time will “spring forward” again on March 11, 2018.