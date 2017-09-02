Celebrate ‘Vintage Aircraft Weekend’ at Paine Field through Sunday, Sept. 3

10th Annual Vintage Aircraft Weekend (VAW)

Hosted by Historic Flight Foundation at Paine Field

10719 Bernie Webber Dr.

Mukilteo

This Labor Day holiday celebrate America’s aviation history by attending the 10th Annual Vintage Aircraft Weekend – a three-day event filled with exciting top-flight activities that highlight aviation history, 1927-1957.

Here are the activities for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3

Saturday, Sept. 2

9 a.m.

The showcase exhibit of the Historic Flight Foundation is the 65 biplanes and warbirds, numerous vintage cars and military vehicles.

Throughout Saturday ace pilots will perform fly-overs, formation flying, and spectacular one-of-a-kind aerial maneuvers.

Kids!

Activities for kids, picnic food, live music, plus military vehicles and vintage cars exhibits are all part of the festivities; so make this a family outing!

As Saturday evening approaches, photography enthusiasts are encouraged to attend a special twilight photo shoot.

– – –

Sunday, Sept. 3

Imagine hitching a ride in an open-cockpit biplane!

Rides are being offered as a special highlight on Sunday, and it looks like our summer sunshine is continuing on through Labor Day.

Ticket discounts for attendance on Sunday are being offered and may be pre-purchased on a two-for-one-basis. This would be an excellent time to introduce your best friend to the Historic Flight Foundation’s annual celebration.

Ticket links

The Brown Paper ticket link to attend the Friday’s Big Band dance night with Bob Hope emcee-impersonator, Bill Johnson is here.

Individuals and families may get tickets to the daytime activities on Saturday and Sunday at this link.