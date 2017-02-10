Cedar Park Christian’s Erwin Weary named Athlete of the Week

After a week of scoring more than 100 points total in three games, Erwin Weary of Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace was named male Athlete of the Week in the 1B classification by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA).

Weary, a junior at the 1B private school in Mountlake Terrace, led the Lions to three victories the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 2 and helped the team win the Northwest League regular season championship with a league mark of 13-1.

Weary, a 6-foot-4 guard, also scored a season-high 54 points on Dec. 22 in an 80-33 Lions’ triumph over Rainier Christian.

Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace ended the 2016-2017 regular season with an overall record of 17-3 and has since picked up two more victories in the postseason. The Lions have already earned a spot in next week’s Tri-District 1/2/3 1B Boys Basketball Tournament where they hope to snatch one of six berths available to the regional round of the WIAA 1B Boys State Basketball Tournament.

The WIAA recognizes 12 varsity athletes from throughout the state – one male and one female from each of the organizations’ six classifications – for outstanding performances each week. Athlete of the Week winners receive a congratulatory letter from WIAA Executive Director Mike Colbrese, a commemorative t-shirt and a certification. To view all the winners from Week 22, click http://www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=961.

–By Doug Petrowski