Cedar Park Christian reschedules open house event for Feb. 13

Snow and wintry weather not only closed schools in the area to regular daytime classes, but also affected a number of evening activities. An open house event for perspective new students at Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace was one such event postponed; it has now been rescheduled for next week.

Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace will be hosting the open house on Monday, Feb. 13, for parents who may have interest in enrolling their junior or senior high school child into the private school. The open house is scheduled for 7-8 p.m.

The event will begin with a brief introduction highlighting the value of Christian education and the educational programs available at Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace. The open house will include a tour of the campus and opportunities to interact with school teachers, administrators and athletic staff.

Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace offers classes, programs and athletics for grades 7-12 at their campus at 23607 54th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace. For more information, click http://www.cpcsschools.com/mountlaketerrace/.