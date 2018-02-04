Cedar Park Christian-MLT to host open house on Tuesday, Feb. 6

Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace is holding their annual open house on Tuesday, Feb. 6, starting at 7 p.m. Administrators and staff will be available for families interested in learning more about the grades 7-12 private Christian school located at 23607 54th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

The school boosts an enrollment of less than 100 in grades 9-12 and a student-to-staff ratio of 11-to-1. In addition to a general diploma, CPC-MLT offers speciality high school programs in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and College Prep, with graduating classes averaging about 15 students per year.

Tuition at CPC-MLT for high school classes is $9,525 per year for a family’s first student with a sliding scale for addition students.

For more information about Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace, https://mountlaketerrace.cpcsschools.com.

–By Doug Petrowski