Cedar Park Christian — MLT boys soccer team wins Academic State Championship title

The Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace Lions boys soccer team finished their 2017 season with just three victories–but despite their 3-11-0 record, the Lions are celebrating a state championship.

CPC-MLT earned the 2017 WIAA 1B Boys Soccer Academic State Championship title, bettering all other 1B boys squads in Washington state in combined team grade point average (GPA).

The 15 Lions team members, coached by Perry Travis, have a combined GPA of 3.624.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) handed out 36 academic state titles this fall in boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming, volleyball and football. Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace was the only school in Snohomish County to earn an academic state championship this season.

–By Doug Petrowski