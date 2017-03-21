Cascade Symphony offering scholarships to high school seniors

Cascade Symphony Orchestra will award scholarships of $2,000 to $3,000 to qualified high school seniors from the Edmonds, Mukilteo, Northshore and Shoreline school districts.

Applicants must audition on an orchestral instrument (string, woodwind, brass or percussion) and continue their musical studies in college, but they need not major in music. The deadline to apply is April 3, 2017.

The scholarships winners will be recognized on stage by Cascade Symphony’s Music Director, Michael Miropolsky during the concert “Pictures at an Exhibition” on May 8, 2017 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. For the application and instructions on how to record the audition CD, visit www.cascadesymphony.org and click on the Education tab.