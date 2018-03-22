Cascade Symphony offering scholarships to high school music students

Scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 will be awarded by the Cascade Symphony Orchestra to qualified high school music students in their senior years from the Edmonds, Mukilteo, Northshore and Shoreline school districts.

Application materials should be mailed to: Cascade Symphony 2018 Scholarships, P.O. Box 876, Edmonds, WA 98020. All entries must be postmarked by Monday, April 2.

An audition CD, containing up to five minutes of a candidate’s finest playing (on string, woodwind, brass or percussion instrument), without accompaniment, must be sent with each application.

The application form, along with further information, is available via the symphony’s website at http://cascadesymphony.org/education/scholarships/.

Candidates will be notified in late April, with the winners being presented on stage during the Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s “Roman Festivals” concert the evening of May 7 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

“We have been awarding scholarships to high school seniors for many years, because supporting education is a high priority for the orchestra,” said Holly Sullivan, scholarship chair for the Cascade Symphony.