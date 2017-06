On Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. MTYAA Junior Football and MTYAA Junior Cheer will be holding a car wash fundraiser at Sorelli Pizza.

Any donation will be accepted for a car wash.

Those who are already registered to play can also be fitted for their jersey from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sorelli Pizza is located at 22402 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about MTYAA football and cheer or to register, click here to visit their website.