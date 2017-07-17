Camp Fire announces new multi-generational Camp Fire Club

Calling all Grandparents! When you visit with your grandkids, is it sometimes a struggle to decide on the activity of the day? The new Multi-generational Camp Fire Club could provide the answer.

First, the kids (ages 3 through teens) can become Camp Fire members for $20 annually.

Then, kids and grandkids can participate in fun activities outlined in curriculum books for each grade level and pre-K ages 3-5. With over 60 activities along the “5 Trails of Knowing Me, Family & Community, Creativity, Environment & the Future,” there are so many options to discuss with the kids and to decide what to do. Curriculum books cost $18.

Kids can also earn emblems for a vest if they’d like — and our new group has an online presence for group club get-togethers.

Join Camp Fire with your grandkids at the next free event on Sat. July 29 at 4 p.m. at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds (14405 179th Ave. S.E. in Monroe). Camp Fire will be visiting the Western Heritage Historical Museum, then the Evergreen Speedway next door will be hosting evening racing events. Stay for awhile or for the evening. For more info about the Multigenerational Club and to RSVP for the upcoming event, email: cwilliams@campfiresnoco.org.