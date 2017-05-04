Camp Fire announces new clubs, Camp Killoqua open house reminder

Camp Fire announces a new Adventure Club for kids in second through fourth grade in Mountlake Terrace. The club meets weekly at Vineyard Park in Mountlake Terrace on Monday from 6-7 p.m. Anyone interested may attend a regular club meeting on Monday. Membership is $20.

In addition, Camp Fire’s Camp Killoqua, located on 185 acres in Stanwood, has Open Houses on Saturday, May 6 from 2-4 p.m. and again on Saturday, June 24 from 2-4 p.m. Your kids may have visited Camp Killoqua for their Outdoor Environmental Education unit at school. The open house events will provide a preview for all of the great Summer Programs at this year round camp. Email for directions: cwilliams@campfiresnoco.org.

New Community Clubs are also available. Are you a grandparent that would love to engage your grandchildren with the activities of Camp Fire when they visit or plan outings around Camp Fire activities? Join Camp Fire’s new Granparent/Granchild club and engage with other multi-generational members.

There is also a new Community Family Club for families that would like to participate in a combination of Camp Fire curriculum/activities on their own schedule and Community Camp Fire events with other families.

Registration is required for all clubs and youth participation is $20. For more details on Community Clubs, contact Carole Williams at 425-258-5437, ext. 232, or email cwilliams@campfiresnoco.org.