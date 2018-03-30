Call for artists to show 2D work at Lynnwood Convention Center, submissions due May 7

The Lynnwood Convention Center Gallery is seeking submissions of 2D artwork from local Northwest Artists for the ‘Inventions in Color and Light’ show, scheduled to run from July-December 2018.

Submission forms are available online on the Lynnwood Convention Center website. Digital submissions are due by Monday, May 7.

The Convention Center hosts a diverse audience of local businesses and organizations from all sectors of the community, providing broad exposure for artists. All work must be for sale, and will be promoted by the Convention Center through local media and online outlets. A 20 percent commission is charged on sales. Work is limited to 2D pieces of four square feet or larger.

Email nwgalleryservices@gmail.com for more information.