Call for artists for 39th Annual Juried Art Show

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission is seeking paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three dimensional and artisans’ works for its 39th Annual Juried Art Show.

Over $4,000 in prize money is available.

Arts of the Terrace will be held from Sept. 23 through Oct. 8, 2017. Deadline for entries is Aug. 30. For more information or to enter, visit http://www.cityofmlt.com/379/ Arts-of-the-Terrace.

For more information on the Arts of the Terrace call (425) 771-7068 or email rjjryan@yahoo.com.