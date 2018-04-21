Buyers, prepare for competition: Homes expected to sell fast in 2018

A recent report showed that homes across the U.S. sold faster than ever during 2017. And experts believe that 2018 could be an even hotter real estate market, due to a chronically low level of homes for sale. So buyers should be prepared for competition.

Here’s the big message for home buyers and house hunters in 2018: Be prepared to move quickly when you find a house you want to buy. Nationwide, homes sold at their fastest pace on record last year. And this year could match, or even outpace, that record.

According to a recent report from the real estate information company Zillow, it took a median of 81 days to sell a home in 2017. That was nine days faster than the previous year. The fastest-selling month for houses was June of 2017, when it took about 73 days for a home to sell (including the actual closing process). Since it can take between four and six weeks to close a sale, this means the typical home was on the market for around 30 days, before going under contract.

So here we are in spring 2018, and housing markets across the country are still red-hot. This is largely due to the dearth of inventory seen in many areas. Home buyers in 2018 are facing limited inventory this home-shopping season, which has been the case for the last three years.

According to the latest figures, housing market inventory across the country has declined on a year-over-year basis for 37 months in a row. This leaves fewer options for home buyers, while boosting competition and prices. In 2017, nearly a quarter of all homes sold across the U.S. went for more than the list price. This shows that stiff competition could be leading to bidding wars and driving prices higher.

According to Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, 2018 will be marked by fast home sales.

“As demand has outpaced supply in the housing market over the past three years, buying a home has become an exercise in speed and agility,” Terrazas said in a recent news release. “This [year] is shaping up to be another competitive home shopping season for buyers, who may have to linger on the market until they find the right home but then sprint across the finish line once they do.”

Fortunately, there are some things you can do to make the house-hunting process more efficient, and to make your offer stand out. Here are five tips for buying in a competitive market:

Review recent home sales in your target area, to get a feel for pricing. Work with an experienced real estate agent who knows the local market. Get pre-approved for mortgage financing to help narrow your price range. Move quickly with a strong offer when the right house comes along. Keep the big picture in mind; don’t quibble with the seller over “nickels and dimes.”

The fastest-selling real estate markets of 2017 were mostly located in California and the Pacific Northwest, where inventory is most constrained. San Jose, California; San Francisco and Seattle topped the list. But these conditions are affecting many cities and towns across the country, to varying degrees.

Article provided by MetroDepth real estate content.