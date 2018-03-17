Business brief: Waldron Chiropractic welcomes new massage therapist

Waldron Chiropractic in Mountlake Terrace has added a new massage therapist, Michelle Burke, LMT.

With 27 years experience, Burke’s focus in on treatment and rehabilitative techniques including deep tissue, soft tissue mobilization, myofascial release, and active isolated stretching.

Burke received her massage therapy license in 1991 from Brenneke School of Massage. Prior to that she studied pre-physical therapy and biology at Texas Woman’s University. She has taken over 1,000 hours of continuing education in treatment modalities, pain management, and muscular and nerve disorders. She is in the process of completing her Orthopedic Massage Certification.

She is a member of the American Massage Therapy Association and the Washington State Massage Therapy Association. She has served on the board of massage at the Department of Health in Olympia, where she helped write rules, policies and education curriculum guidelines for massage institutions within Washington. She also served as an on-site evaluator/team leader for COMTA (Commissions of Massage Therapy Accreditation). For five years, she was on faculty as the Clinical Treatments instructor at Port Townsend School of Massage.

Burke’s state license number is MA00005136.

To book your massage therapy appointment, call 425-778-9600 or email joanna@waldronchiropractic.com.